Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. Hims & Hers Health updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 4.2 %

HIMS opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $72.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $251,984.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,268.05. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $7,465,960.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,221.49. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,080,275 shares of company stock valued at $37,247,354 in the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.53.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

