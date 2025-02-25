Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. Hims & Hers Health updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 4.2 %
HIMS opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $72.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health
In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $251,984.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,268.05. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $7,465,960.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,221.49. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,080,275 shares of company stock valued at $37,247,354 in the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hims & Hers Health
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- The Behemoth BlackRock’s Next Trillion Comes From Private Assets
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Rivian’s Rough Patch: Is the Dip a Doorway to Long-Term Gains?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Institutions Signal Opportunty to Buy High-Yield Kraft-Heinz
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.