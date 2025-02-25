Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 4.2 %

HIMS stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $251,984.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,268.05. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $7,465,960.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,221.49. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,080,275 shares of company stock valued at $37,247,354. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 166,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,798 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 340,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 81,495 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

