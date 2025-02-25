Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Rating Increased to Hold at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HXL

Hexcel Stock Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $62.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 239,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 513,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $12,450,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $1,168,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.