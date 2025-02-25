Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.800-4.940 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.4 billion-$13.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.2 billion. Henry Schein also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.80-4.94 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.09.

Shares of HSIC traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.00. The stock had a trading volume of 835,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,078. Henry Schein has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

