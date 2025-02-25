Hendley & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,040,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.5% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.50 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

