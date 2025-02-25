Hendley & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.6% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,890,000 after purchasing an additional 654,207 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1,147.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 575,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after buying an additional 547,998 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.91 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

