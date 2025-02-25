Health Catalyst (HCAT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $304.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

In other news, General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 19,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $160,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,250 shares in the company, valued at $601,120. The trade was a 21.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $34,974.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,819 shares in the company, valued at $465,997.17. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,610 shares of company stock valued at $664,043 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

