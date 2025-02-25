Head-To-Head Survey: Wellchange (NASDAQ:WCT) versus Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) and Wellchange (NASDAQ:WCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Domo and Wellchange”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $318.46 million 0.95 -$75.57 million ($2.19) -3.52 Wellchange $2.37 million 22.97 N/A N/A N/A

Wellchange has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Domo.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 4 2 0 2.33 Wellchange 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Domo and Wellchange, as provided by MarketBeat.

Domo presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 32.86%. Given Domo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Domo is more favorable than Wellchange.

Profitability

This table compares Domo and Wellchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -26.05% N/A -39.27% Wellchange N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Domo shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Domo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Domo beats Wellchange on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domo

Domo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

About Wellchange

Wellchange Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise software solution services provider in Hong Kong. The company provides tailor-made software solutions, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, and white-labelled software design and development services. The company also operates MR. CLOUD, a cloud-based SaaS enterprise resource planning software platform based on subscription services to support back-office and front-office functions, such as finance and accounting, procurement, manufacturing, inventory management, order management, warehouse management, supply chain management, customer relationship management, professional services automation, project and file management, human resources management, e-commerce, and marketing automation. In addition, the company offers mobile application, web development, and desktop software development services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses and corporate customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cheung Sha Wan, Hong Kong. Wellchange Holdings Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of Power Smart International Limited.

