Head to Head Survey: Thunder Power (NASDAQ:AIEV) vs. PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Thunder Power (NASDAQ:AIEV – Get Free Report) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.0% of Thunder Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of PACCAR shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Thunder Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PACCAR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Thunder Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Thunder Power and PACCAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Power 0 0 0 0 0.00 PACCAR 0 7 6 0 2.46

Profitability

PACCAR has a consensus target price of $121.77, indicating a potential upside of 14.61%. Given PACCAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PACCAR is more favorable than Thunder Power.

This table compares Thunder Power and PACCAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Power N/A N/A N/A PACCAR 12.36% 23.53% 9.89%

Risk and Volatility

Thunder Power has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PACCAR has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thunder Power and PACCAR”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PACCAR $33.66 billion 1.66 $4.16 billion $7.91 13.43

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Power.

Summary

PACCAR beats Thunder Power on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thunder Power

(Get Free Report)

Thunder Power Holdings Limited manufactures passenger electric vehicles. Thunder Power Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Thunder Power Hong Kong Limited operates as a subsidiary of Electric Power Technology Limited.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full-service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name, as well as provides finance and leasing products and services to customers and dealers. This segment also offers equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owners/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.