Head-To-Head Review: Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) versus Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Amkor Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $53.87 million 2.35 $9.05 million $0.06 96.00 Amkor Technology $6.32 billion 0.86 $354.01 million $1.43 15.35

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Amkor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everspin Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Amkor Technology 0 5 5 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Everspin Technologies and Amkor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Everspin Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Amkor Technology has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.51%. Given Everspin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies 2.85% 2.74% 2.27% Amkor Technology 5.60% 8.59% 5.14%

Volatility and Risk

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.4% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Everspin Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, aerospace, and data center markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel, and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage. The company also provides wafer-level CSP packages for power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, radar, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages used in power management, transceivers, radar, and specialty silicon; silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology that replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure; leadframe packages for electronic devices and mixed-signal applications; and substrate-based wirebond packages used to connect a die to a substrate. In addition, it offers micro-electro-mechanical systems packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electromechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid-state drives. Further, the company provides wafer, package, and system level test services, as well as burn-in test and test development services. It serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

