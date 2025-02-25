Head to Head Comparison: Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) & Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) and Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Everus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $4.03 billion 0.49 $295.90 million $3.06 6.87 Everus $2.85 billion 0.69 $143.42 million N/A N/A

Dream Finders Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Everus.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 0 2 1 0 2.33 Everus 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dream Finders Homes and Everus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dream Finders Homes presently has a consensus price target of $30.17, suggesting a potential upside of 43.47%. Everus has a consensus price target of $67.33, suggesting a potential upside of 74.76%. Given Everus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everus is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Everus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes 7.65% 30.18% 10.63% Everus N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dream Finders Homes beats Everus on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company markets its homes under various brands, including Dream Finders Homes, DF Luxury, Craft Homes, and Coventry Homes. It also provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance, as well as mortgage banking solutions. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

