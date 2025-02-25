Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Releases Earnings Results

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance
Shares of HVT.A stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $345.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.24.
Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Haverty Furniture Companies
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Confluent: How Data Streaming May Transform AI
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- The Behemoth BlackRock’s Next Trillion Comes From Private Assets
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Rivian’s Rough Patch: Is the Dip a Doorway to Long-Term Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.