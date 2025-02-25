Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 11,895 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 95,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 33,385 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Okta by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 97,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 49,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Okta by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Okta
In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.85, for a total transaction of $293,738.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $267,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,178.75. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 980,908 shares of company stock worth $85,025,665. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $90.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.53. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.03.
Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.
