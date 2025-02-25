Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 200 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,112.50. The trade was a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, January 17th. CLSA lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

Shares of CRL opened at $170.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,135.73, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.78. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.79 and a 1-year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

