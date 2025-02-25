Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.00.

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD stock opened at $301.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.72. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $297.05 and a 12-month high of $495.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

