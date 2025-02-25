Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 26,600 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Plan Group Financial LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 42,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 341,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 130,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.3 %

NLY stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $21.88.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 163.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.