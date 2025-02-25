Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,800 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Elastic by 25.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,750 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in Elastic by 57.2% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,687,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,555,000 after acquiring an additional 614,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Elastic by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,323,000 after acquiring an additional 31,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Elastic by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,058,000 after acquiring an additional 50,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,901,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $104.92 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.42.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $758,678.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,742,647.12. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $98.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

