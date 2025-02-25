Hafnia (HAFN) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Hafnia to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.
Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Hafnia had a net margin of 53.44% and a return on equity of 36.90%.
Hafnia Stock Performance
NYSE HAFN opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Hafnia has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hafnia from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.
Hafnia Company Profile
Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.
