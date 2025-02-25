Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.20%. Grocery Outlet updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.750 EPS.

GO traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.32.

GO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

