Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Shares Up 9.1% – Here’s Why

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 130,987,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 56,130,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Great Western Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03.

Great Western Mining Company Profile

Great Western Mining (AIM:GWMO/Euronext Growth 8-GW) is focused on exploitation of its gold and silver prospects in the U.S. state of Nevada, where an active exploration and development programme is under way. Its gold exploration target currently ranges from 0.50 million to 1.50 million ounces from multiple prospects and a project is being developed to produce commercial quantities of gold from numerous spoil heaps.

