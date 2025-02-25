GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from GR Engineering Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.
GR Engineering Services Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $489.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.38.
GR Engineering Services Company Profile
