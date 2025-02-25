GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from GR Engineering Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $489.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.38.

GR Engineering Services Company Profile

GR Engineering Services Limited provides engineering, procurement, and construction services to the mining and mineral processing industries in Australia and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Processing, and Oil & Gas. It offers feasibility studies, such as scoping, pre-feasibility, and definitive level studies, as well as study work and services that include front end engineering design, operations and process optimization, due diligence reviews, asset management system development and monitoring, risk evaluation and hazard/operability studies, technology evaluation and trade-off studies, and refurbishment assessments.

