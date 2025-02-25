Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMFree Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

GTIM opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIMFree Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Good Times Restaurants worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

