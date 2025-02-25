Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.58. The company has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

