Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period.

Shares of ILTB opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $54.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

