Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $261,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GJAN. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GJAN stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

