Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $324,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,947,800. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $135.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.16 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

