Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

