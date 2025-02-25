Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Addis & Hill Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 58,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.51. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $72.08.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

