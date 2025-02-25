Global Blue Group (GB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 44.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Global Blue Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group Price Performance

NYSE GB opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. Global Blue Group has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.