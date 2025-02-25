Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 1259761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GLNCY. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
