Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives C$57.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2025

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GILGet Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.31, for a total value of C$693,102.00. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$77.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$71.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$44.23 and a 12-month high of C$78.79.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GILGet Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

