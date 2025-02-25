Geron (GERN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Geron Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of Geron stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GERN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Geron from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.91.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

