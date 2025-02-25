Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.25 and traded as high as $224.42. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $223.83, with a volume of 23 shares changing hands.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.28. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $5.24. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 19.75%.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

