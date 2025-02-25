Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Purchased by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Genius Sports by 169.9% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of GENI opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Genius Sports Limited has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citizens Jmp cut Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GENI

About Genius Sports

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.