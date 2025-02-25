Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.55 and last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 11232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.78.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

