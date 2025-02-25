Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Decreased by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quartz Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.63.

IT stock opened at $497.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $411.15 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total value of $98,949.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,600.94. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690 shares of company stock valued at $360,925 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

