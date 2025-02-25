Full House Resorts (FLL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

FLL opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FLL. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Full House Resorts

In related news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $37,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,273,290. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Caracciolo sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $39,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,997 shares in the company, valued at $181,616.71. The trade was a 17.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,905 shares of company stock worth $574,061 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

See Also

