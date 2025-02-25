Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03), Zacks reports.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $199.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.03. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FULC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading

