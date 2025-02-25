Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) EVP Howard Diamond Sells 87,830 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) EVP Howard Diamond sold 87,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $770,269.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,520.22. This trade represents a 33.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 2.35.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 441,001 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 451,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 200,885 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 81.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 104,707 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 378.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57,642 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.74.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

