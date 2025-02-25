FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 194 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,544,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $18,945,653.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,103,510.86. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,459,808 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $88.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.29 and a 200 day moving average of $76.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.