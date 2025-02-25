FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 131.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 635.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $226.29 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.25 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. This represents a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $261.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.