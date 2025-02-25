FourThought Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $294.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

