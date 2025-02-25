FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,425 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,961,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,614,000 after buying an additional 157,082 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Waste Management from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.22, for a total value of $42,062.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,728.38. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $123,261.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,446.72. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,460 shares of company stock worth $13,721,774. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7 %

WM opened at $229.70 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.59 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.29.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.