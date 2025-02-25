FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,951 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in CSX by 21.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CSX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 73,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 3.0% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 22,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 0.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 1.5 %

CSX opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.