FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires 14,262 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Mplx by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

Mplx Trading Down 0.4 %

MPLX opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.74%.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.