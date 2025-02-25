Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.58. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

