Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,566 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,644,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,116,000 after acquiring an additional 476,292 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,486,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,381,000 after acquiring an additional 189,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,290,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after acquiring an additional 591,019 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,212,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,333,000 after acquiring an additional 204,960 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,154,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,936,000 after acquiring an additional 132,008 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $42.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

