Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,050 Shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.92% of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,000.

Get Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of EOCT opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.