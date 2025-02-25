Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $508,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $439.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $419.70 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

