Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 520 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $165.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $146.37 and a 12-month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

